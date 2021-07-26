Colorado Springs Native Lt. Amber English wins gold for USA Shooting

News

TOKYO (KRDO) -- Lieutenant Amber English, a Colorado Springs native, won gold in Women's Skeet at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

English set an Olympic record by hitting 56 out of 60 targets in the shotgun event.

She started shooting in 2007 before joining the army in 2017. English began training for the 2020 team while she was working to become an army officer in Fort Benning, Georgia.

In previous years, she came up short in the US Team competition at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

In June, English told KRDO joining the Army allowed her to have resources to accomplish her goals.