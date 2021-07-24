Colorado Springs Little League player test positive for COVID-19; team no longer playing in regional tournament

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Tri-Lakes Little League softball team, scheduled to play Santa Fe New Mexico on Sunday, July 25th in Waco, Texas in the little league regional tournament, can no longer participate after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, they won the state championships. Had the team won regionals, they would have gone to the Little League Softball World Series.

A statement from Little League International says:

"Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Colorado State Little League Softball tournament team at the Southwest Region tournament prior to intake. In consultation with its medical advisors, Little League International has notified the team that it will no longer be able to participate in the tournament. The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.

First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery. More information on the impact to the tournament schedule will be available at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries."