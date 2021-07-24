Briargate Post Office renamed after Fort Carson chaplain who made the ultimate sacrifice

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a ceremony Friday, the Briargate Post Office was given a new name.

From now on, the post office will be known as the Chaplain Dale Goetz Post Office.

Goetz was a captain and chaplain stationed at Fort Carson. In 2010, he made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan.

He was the first chaplain killed in action since the Vietnam War.

Goetz is survived by his wife, Christy Goetz-Bixby, and three kids. She spoke about how much this meant to her and his memory.

"I about fell over. I've seen the plaque in other places and it just hit me. It is amazing and such an honor. Dale would not want that, but I'm honored to be his widow," said Goetz-Bixby. "He gave the ultimate for god and country."

Those who were with Goetz on the battlefield say he did everything he could to help save soldiers and died a hero.

The decision to rename the post office after Goetz was made after Congressman Doug Lamborn introduced legislation in 2019. H.R. 4725 passed unanimously through the U.S. House and Senate before being signed into law in 2020.