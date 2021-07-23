Colorado Springs dentist office helps local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local dentist office found a way to bring some smiles to small business owners in the Colorado Springs area.

In light of the past year being tough on entrepreneurs, Kissing Camels Family Dentistry wanted a way to support local business employees and owners.

The dentist's office provided valuable services for free. Qualifying patients were treated to free x-rays, fillings, and even basic extractions.

Co-owner Dr. Cody Boals told KRDO he and his business partner Dr. Alexa Johnson, who is also his wife, understand the importance of community.

"We both grew up in small towns in rural Illinois and wanted to bring that small-town feel to Colorado Springs," explained Boals. "It's been super fun. We know that 2020 was really hard for a lot of local businesses and this was the least that we could do to give back."

According to the dentist's office, they've done about $20,000 worth of work for 30 businesses so far.

Kissing Camels encouraged the patients to stay in contact for future services and products.