USA Taekwondo star hopes to make history in Tokyo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Olympic Games kick off Friday in Tokyo with the Opening Ceremonies, but one of the first events to follow will be taekwondo.

It's only been an Olympic sport since 2000, but since that time, USA Taekwondo has earned nine medals: two gold, two silver and five bronze. Both gold medals have been clinched in the men's discipline. However, a U.S. woman has never won that top spot. But there's a rising star who trains in Colorado Springs who's trying to be the first.

On the mat, 18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic is a powerhouse. She's one of the youngest athletes representing the United States at the Summer Games. And she's kicking for that top spot.

"Gold medal all the way," says Zolotic.

And looking at her accomplishments, Zolotic has a good chance of standing atop the podium. She's coming off a gold medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games and a silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Making an Olympic team has always been Zolotic's dream.

"I have friends that still follow me from high school and middle school and say hey I remember when you told us you are going to the Olympics and nobody really believed you, we thought you were this crazy little kid," says Zolotic. "Well, here I am."

Here she is, healthy and ready to fight in Tokyo. While the pandemic postponement had its challenges, Zolotic was able to use the extra time to recover from a wrist injury,

"I had a massive surgery on my wrist that I got injured the beginning of the year and thought I would fight through it all the way through the games and then recovery," says Zolotic. "But I had time to have surgery and recover from it."

Zolotic is in peak condition and ready to kick and punch her way to the first women's gold medal for Team USA Taekwondo. But the teenager is bummed her family won't be there in person as she tries to make history.

"Not having my parents there, especially my dad will be very hard, but if I win the first person I want to go see are my parents," says Zolotic. "I think a nice little camera wave will do for now, but when I get home I'm sure they'll be ecstatic to see me."

Even under weird circumstances and no fans in the stands, Zolotic says she's eager to live out her Olympic moment when she takes the mat this weekend.

"I just love what I do and I wouldn't be doing anything else," says Zolotic.

Ana weighs in on July 24th and her first match in her weight group is the 25th. That's this coming Sunday if you want to watch.


