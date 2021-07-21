Pueblo Police find missing Alzheimer’s patient deceased near home

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police tell KRDO 81-year old Daniel Otero, who had been missing since early Saturday morning, was found dead in a ravine south of his Pueblo home near Eagleridge Drive.

Otero was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease more than a decade ago. His husband Neil Woodard says Otero started wandering from the home when the moved to Pueblo from Albuquerque New Mexico a year ago.

Woodard last saw Otero around 4:15 a.m. Saturday when he got out of bed to go to the bathroom, but Otero never returned.

Woodard told KRDO NewsChannel 13 he was finding it difficult to stay hopeful. Otero was in poor health, and hadn't taken any medications since Friday.

Pueblo Police searched on foot, in ATV's and with drones until their search came to its conclusion on Wednesday.