Colorado Springs investigate shooting at gas station near Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a gas station.

The shooting happened at the Loaf 'N Jug on Airport Rd at 3:24 p.m. According to CSPD, a man and a woman walked towards the front of the store and began shooting. Police say they were possibly targeting a black sedan parked in the front.

The pair fled on foot while two men left in the sedan before officers arrived at the scene. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, police had not found the victims.

Police say there was damage done to the building and another vehicle in the parking lot.

This is a developing story.