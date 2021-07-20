Skip to Content
today at 10:45 PM
Severe car accident shuts down southbound I-25 at Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic accident that required the jaws of life.

Tuesday at 9:27 p.m., CSFD reported someone was trapped following a traffic accident on southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street.

At 9:50 p.m., CDOT confirmed southbound I-25 completely shut down between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street.

Colorado Springs police are asking drivers to avoid the area, no word on when the road will open back up.

This is a developing story.

