Army analyst with top-secret clearance charged with sexually assaulting Teller County child

News

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Army analyst with a top-secret security clearance is charged with sexually assaulting a Teller County child.

Matthew Bostic, 39, is charged with five counts of sexual assault on a child less than 15-years-old with a pattern of abuse, five counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual and internet exploitation of children, and internet luring on a child. He was originally arrested in March.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates shows the child victim revealed the allegations of sexual assault in February during a forensic interview at SafePassage in Colorado Springs.

The child victim met Bostic on the app "Kik," where Bostic asked the victim to engage in sexual activity and undress, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Bostic traveled from Washington, D.C. to Colorado in September 2019 after the child victim disclosed that she was having family issues. The victim told authorities Bostic indicated they could live him and get emancipated. Bostic went to the victim's home during the night over a span of four days, crawling through the bedroom window in September 2019, before sexually assaulting the child multiple times, according to the court records. When Bostic mentioned the two living together the victim said the army analyst was afraid they might get caught.

"As long as you don't tell anyone," Bostic allegedly told the victim, "Even if you did, I would be more concerned you getting in trouble than me."

Court records show that Bostic continued to communicate with the child over Snapchat, Discord, and TextNow after he visited Colorado. In February, the child planned to run away with Bostic but ultimately decided not to after "red flags" they hadn't seen before. Around two weeks later, the victim was interviewed about the sexual assaults by authorities at SafePassage.

Text messages the child provided authorities show graphic sexual messages Bostic sent to the victim about the alleged sexual assaults.

Bostic is currently in the Teller County jail on a $50,000 bond.