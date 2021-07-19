Up close with African penguins at the Pueblo Zoo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo gave VIP, behind-the-scenes access to their perky penguin population on Monday.

KRDO Photojournalist Andrea Vasquez had the chance to visit the zoo's African penguins, some of the most endangered birds in the world.

Zookeepers say climate change, overfishing, and people harvesting their eggs and guano have dwindled the penguin's numbers within the last 200 years.

To learn more about the Pueblo Zoo's African penguins, and the chance to have your own behind the scene encounter, click here.