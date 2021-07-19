Pandemic emergency rental assistance offered to El Paso County tenants and landlords

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County residents who experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for rental assistance through the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

According to El Paso County, ERAP funding is available to prevent housing instability and evictions when the eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC expires on July 31, 2021.

Renters, or landlords acting on behalf of their tenants, can apply for ERAP assistance if they meet the following criteria:

Rent in El Paso County

One or more individuals within the household experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic

One or more individuals within the household were at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Have not already received rental assistance that covered rent

Applicants must meet the following income eligibility:

Household income at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income for El Paso County

Income qualification based on the maximum annual household income for the month prior to the assistance request

Households receiving vouchers are eligible

Unemployment insurance benefits are included as income

1 person 2 person 3 person 4 person 5 person 6 person 7 person 8 person $55,950 $63,950 $71,950 $79,900 $86,300 $92,700 $99,100 $105,500 80 percent Area Median Income for El Paso County by Household Size

Maximum allowable Household Income for Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program

El Paso County tenants and landlords can learn more about the program and apply for assistance by visiting the DOH website by clicking here. There are separate applications for landlords and tenants.

According to the state, ERAP funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a priority given to:

Applicants with eviction notices

Individuals making less than 50 percent of the median income

Individuals unemployed for more than 90 days

ERAP funding is an available resource as long as funding allows.

The program is offered for all counties across Colorado, click here for more information on the eligibility requirements in other counties. To view the 80 percent Area Median Income by County and Household Size, click here.

For homeowners in need of mortgage assistance and renters who make between 80 and 100 percent of the area median income, the Colorado-funded Emergency Housing Assistance Program is available. For more information on EHAP, go to the DOH website, scroll down to the bottom of the webpage where it says "Homeownership Assistance Fund."