Olympic and Paralympic Museum offers glimpse into what it takes to be an athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Want to feel the burn like the best athletes in the world? The US Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting a chance to work out with an athlete in Colorado Springs.

The workouts are hosted by two-time Paralympic Alpine Skier Tyler Carter, and they give a glimpse into what his workouts look like.

"What we’re showcasing here is the circuits I do. I come up with these crazy obstacle circuits, metabolic conditioning, training courses that, you know, tax the whole body, but it’s fun while you do it," said Carter.

There are two more workouts set for the next two Mondays. They're available for anyone of all ages and are free at the Museum Plaza Stadium Stairs starting at 11 a.m.

With the Summer Olympics around the corner, it's a way to bring people together.

"It’s such an exciting opportunity for me. At the end of the day, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances that have put me in this spot that I am today. I’m just some kid from Pennsylvania that happens to be missing his leg, fell in love with skiing, and that’s taken me a pretty far way. This is just a chance for me to give back to show what some of our amazing athletes do," said Carter.

Carter is currently a guest experience supervisor at the Museum and training for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.