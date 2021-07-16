UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old twins found safe.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the 8-year-old twins were found safe shortly after being reported missing Friday morning.
Earlier: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking people to keep an eye out for two 8-year-old children who were reported missing Friday morning.
According to the EPCSO, Avangeline and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill were last seen on Falcon Ridge Court possibly riding their bikes at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
If you have information, you're encouraged to call 719-390-5555.
EPSO looking for 8-year old twins; Last seen at their home on Falcon Ridge Court. Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen them or know of their wherabouts. #Missing #FindAvangelineandJackson. pic.twitter.com/zkxBBtQ4RR— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 16, 2021
Comments
1 Comment
Sounds like this may have been a false alarm. But always better to be safe than sorry.
Glad they’re OK.