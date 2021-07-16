UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old twins found safe.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the 8-year-old twins were found safe shortly after being reported missing Friday morning.

Earlier: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking people to keep an eye out for two 8-year-old children who were reported missing Friday morning.

According to the EPCSO, Avangeline and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill were last seen on Falcon Ridge Court possibly riding their bikes at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

If you have information, you're encouraged to call 719-390-5555.