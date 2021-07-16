Boulder Police Officer dies from fall on mountain path

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 35-year-old police officer from Boulder died Thursday afternoon while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Ashley Haarmann was hiking on a "treacherous part of a mountain path" on Mount Lady Washington when she fell about 200 feet.

Haarmann was identified on Friday as the victim, and officials said she had been an officer with the Boulder Police Department for about a year and a half.

Haarmann's death comes as the department is still dealing with the aftermath of a shooting that claimed the life of another Boulder Police officer, Eric Talley.

“Our Department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”