Paranormal Cirque premieres in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday night, Paranormal Cirque debuts in Colorado Springs. The circus-themed show features magicians, acrobats, contortionists, and more, but all with a Halloween theme.

"People can expect to come out and have the night of their lives. The best night they've had since everything went crazy, now we're here to make things even more crazy, but in a good way," said Ben Holland, a scare actor in the show.

Before the show starts, people will get to participate in their newest attraction, the haunted maze.

The show is in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall under the big top tent. The show times are as follows:

-July 15 (Thursday) 7:30 pm

-July 16 (Friday) 7:30 pm

-July 17 (Saturday) 6:30 pm & 9:30 pm

-July 18 (Sunday) 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box offices. You must be 17 or older to purchases your own ticket. Ages 13-17 need to be accompanied by an adult.