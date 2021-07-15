Garden of the Gods Rd. still closed while crews lay asphalt after water main break

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Garden of the Gods Road is closed for a third night Thursday following a huge water main break that happened on Tuesday.

Around noon on Tuesday, reports came in of a massive water main break. Police shut down Garden of the Gods Rd. between N. Chestnut St. and Rusina Rd.

Initially, police reported the road would be closed for hours. However, Colorado Springs Utilities said the closure would last for several days.

Colorado Springs Utilities says repairing and replacing the damaged pipe is a significant job. In addition to the amount of time it will take to fix the pipe, CSU says a national shortage of asphalt is adding to the delay.

Thursday evening, however, CSU said crews made major progress by installing a new pipe and laying down the first layer of asphalt.

As of 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, the businesses on the southside of Garden of the Gods Rd. are now accessible using Chestnut St.

Drivers are asked to continue to avoid the area, and roads are expected to reopen early next week.