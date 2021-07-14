Man accused of shooting off-duty Pueblo firefighter arrested in Maryland

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of shooting an off-duty Pueblo firefighter is now in custody.

On Sunday, June 6, an off-duty firefighter was shot during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pueblo. The victim, a man, was in a group of off-duty coworkers. They helped a homeless man who, police say, was being harassed by one or more individuals. Shortly after, a man fired several rounds in the victim's direction from a sedan parked outside of a nearby establishment.

On June 16, Pueblo police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Stevan Jesus Hernandez. An arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez on one count of First Degree Assault and eight counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

According to PPD, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland found and arrested Hernandez on Friday, July 9.

Police say Hernandez had been staying in several different states following the shooting. Baltimore County police were able to find and arrest Hernandez because after a citizen recognized him from a PPD press release.

Hernandez is now in the process of being extradited from Maryland back to Pueblo.