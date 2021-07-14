Body found in Chatfield State Park

News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Chatfield State Park Tuesday night.

At 7:47 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue responded to reports of a body being found in the water east of the Chatfield State Park Discovery Pavillion near Waterton Rd. and Wadsworth Blvd.

At the scene, crews found the body was near the creek, not in the water.

The sheriff's office is conducting a death investigation and has yet to identify the person or how they might've died. Jeffco Sheriff did say the person appeared to be a man.