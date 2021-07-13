On the Looking: El Paso County Deputies search for porch pirate and car burglar

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- You often hear the phrase "crime of opportunity," thieves seeing something they want and then break into someone's home or car.

In the 800 block of Lake Mist Drive, off Baptist Road, a thief's "crime of opportunity" was caught on camera. According to investigators, they believe the suspect is part of a spree of break-ins.

In the early hours of the 4th of July, a homeowner's surveillance camera caught a man breaking into their vehicle. The man broke the rear passenger window with a flashlight, popped the door open, and stole a gym bag, two civilian armor plates, and an armor plate carrier.





The suspect was wearing a camo baseball cap, gloves, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored shirt.

Smashing the window set off the car alarm, sending the suspect into a panic before he ran off. The man was seen leaving the scene in a newer model of a light silver-colored sedan.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says this likely wasn't the first time this man had done something like this. Deputies told KRDO this appears to be part of a spree of cases, but this is the only one caught on camera.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the crimes, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-390-5555.

Porch pirates are out to steal from El Paso County residents again.

In the Security Widefield area on the 4th of July, a suspect was caught on camera stealing a package. The suspect was wearing a bandanna with thinking hair. He had a slim build.





The victim told KRDO they home the man "enjoys the laundry soap and dog treats!"

If you recognize the man, you're asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's tip line at (719)-520-7777.

In Pueblo, the police are looking for 22-year-old Michael Pena. Police say he's wanted for attempted murder and a handful of parole violation warrants.

Michael Pena, Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information on where Pena might be are asked to contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-1261