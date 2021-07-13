Local non-profits join forces in land conservation effort

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Palmer Land Conservancy, a regional land conservation champion, along with ten other outdoor recreation and land conservation nonprofits, has announced the launch of "Elevate the Peak," an initiative focused on the development of a 10-year implementation plan of current and future land conservation and recreation efforts in the Pikes Peak region.

Elevate the Peak is led by an 11-person Leadership Council and will bring together the conservation, outdoor recreation, and the public, private, and philanthropic sectors through an engagement initiative, include web-based community engagement.

It's an effort to better understand how Coloradans use outdoor spaces in the Pikes Peak Region, and how to best protect it.

"We need to come together as a region," says Rebecca Jewett, CEO of Palmer Land Conservancy says.

"We have to identify: what are our goals? What do we want our outdoors to look like five years from now? Ten years from now and even further into the future for future generations? So this is an effort to listen to the community."

Elevate the Peak is asking the communities of El Paso, Fremont, Park, and Teller counties to share input on regional priorities forecast over the next ten years. To kick off the project, community members are invited to participate and connect to the effort by going to Elevatethepeak.org to register and take the short five-minute survey and sign up for updates.

By filling out the survey for Elevate the Peak -- answering questions over what excites, inspires, and concerns Pikes Peak residents -- it is a contribution to an effort looking to better and protect the area.

It is the first time a land conservation effort has covered an entire region, versus specific areas.

"We have amazing plans with the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, our forest service has good plans, but all of those are very isolated to specific areas," says Jewett.

The non-profits involved have split up responsibilities in this conservation effort, with some focusing on trail work, habitat protection, and agricultural protection.

The survey can be found on the Elevate the Peak website's homepage.

