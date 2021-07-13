Festivities leading up to the MLB All-Star Game in Denver
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's one of the best baseball nights of the year, a night players dream of while they're just kids playing in the backyard, the MLB All-Star Game.
The first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game is set to happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday. KRDO had a team in Denver covering the festivities leading up to the major game.
KRDO's Heather Skold joined KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum on the All-Star Red Carpet Show outside of Coors Field. They both had a chance to speak to several baseball players.
Tatis sporting a lil cotton candy pink @RobNamnoum #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7R87x66FCF— Heather Skold KRDO (@HeatherSkold13) July 13, 2021
Nolan in the house! #AllStarGame @RobNamnoum pic.twitter.com/3Ug8eoGkbK— Heather Skold KRDO (@HeatherSkold13) July 13, 2021
Following the red carpet festivities, Heather and Rob had a chance to get out on the field.
The sprinkles have cleared for tonight’s All-Star Game! Couldn’t have asked for a better crew. #AllStarGame @RobNamnoum @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/XwsakQpQfE— Heather Skold KRDO (@HeatherSkold13) July 13, 2021
For more updates on the All-Star Game, follow Heather and Rob on Twitter.
