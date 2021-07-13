Colorado Springs resident stuck with $1,700 bill after apartment complex tows car

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite the vehicle being listed on the lease, a Colorado Springs man had his car towed out of his apartment complex's parking lot while he was out of state.

Rodney Ayers says his Chevy Equinox was towed from the Canyon Ranch Apartments after being parked at the complex for just four days.

When he returned home two months later, he found that his credit company was now in possession of the vehicle, his credit score lowered by nearly 100 points, and he was stuck with a bill for $1,740.

KRDO reached out to Canyon Ranch Tuesday. Watch tonight at 10 p.m. to hear why the complex management says they won't reimburse Ayers.