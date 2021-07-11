Crews sent to rescue three hikers in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Three people are being rescued about 6 miles up a trail at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is assisting the rescue with dirt bikes, as the trail is only accessible by foot or bike. Colorado Springs Fire Department estimates the hikers will be down around 8 P.M.

At this time, CSFD says the hikers do not have any physical injuries, but they did not feel well enough to make it down the mountain.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.