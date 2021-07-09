Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:54 PM
Published 2:00 PM

Police investigating shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of El Morro Road around 1:15 p.m. One person was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is an active investigation. No word on the motive or a suspect.

Colorado Springs / Crime / El Paso County Crime / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

  2. Well good thing it wasn’t in the Broadmoor, Kissing Camels, Mountain Shadows, or the north end of town. The wealthy would be in a tiff for sure if this was the case.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content