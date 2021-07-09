Police investigating shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.
According to CSPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of El Morro Road around 1:15 p.m. One person was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say this is an active investigation. No word on the motive or a suspect.
Comments
2 Comments
Southeast Colorado Springs? NO WAY!!
Well good thing it wasn’t in the Broadmoor, Kissing Camels, Mountain Shadows, or the north end of town. The wealthy would be in a tiff for sure if this was the case.