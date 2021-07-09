Mountain lion found under Englewood home’s deck released back into wild

News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife managed to safely capture and relocate a mountain lion found by a homeowner.

Thursday evening, an Englewood resident found a mountain lion lying underneath their deck. Wildlife officers arrived and tranquilized the 60-pound female mountain lion. CPW estimates the animal was 2-years-old and appeared to be healthy.

Photo courtesy of CPW

CPW said while it's common for mountain lions to come into urban areas, officers chose to capture the animal because it was deep in the city.

“The reason we chose to go hands-on with this mountain lion was because it was so deep in the heart of the city,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “We are glad this operation worked out so smoothly for that neighborhood and for the mountain lion. We’d like to thank the Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement for assisting us in getting that lion out safely.”

Friday morning, wildlife officers released the mountain lion somewhere in Douglas County, far from the city.

Video courtesy of CPW

CPW believes this mountain lion may have been one reportedly seen July 6 in Centennial, roughly 10 miles from where the animal was found Thursday.

For more information on keeping yourself, your children, and your pets safe from mountain lions, click here.