11 people arrested during Colorado Springs motor vehicle theft ring bust

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eleven people are in custody after Colorado Springs police busted a motor vehicle theft ring.

On Tuesday, July 6, the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit partnered with the Regional Auto Theft Task Force to investigate a residence in the 4600 block of Bush Creek Road.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and identified several individuals with arrest warrants at the location

At the scene, suspects tried fleeing the residence and were ultimately apprehended by tactical units. While searching the residence, officers found several individuals located in the crawl space trying to dig out through the foundation.

Investigators found 21 individuals at the residence. Of the 21, seven were found to have had multiple felony warrants and several more were charged with felony crimes as a result of the investigation.

In total, 11 people were arrested and transported to the El Paso County jail on charges clearing up 16 active felony warrants and 19 misdemeanor warrants.

At the residence and in the nearby neighborhood, detectives recovered six stolen vehicles and a large number of narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and heroin.

CSPD Detectives say they compiled information that will assist in a continued investigation of a very active group of individuals involved in motor vehicle thefts, home burglaries, and the distribution of illegal narcotics in Colorado Springs and the surrounding El Paso County area.

Police say at this time the names of the arrested suspects are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.