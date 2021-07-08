Then & Now exhibit showcases Colorado Springs’ history

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday night, a new exhibit will open showing how Colorado Springs has grown in its 150-year history.

The Then & Now Exhibit features fifty historic images and modern photos as part of the City of Colorado Springs' Sesquicentennial Celebration.

For two years, local photographer Mike Pach has worked to recreated historic images from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Pikes Peak Library District, and other archives to illustrate how things have changed, and how they have stayed the same.

"I discovered that the pictures I liked the most were ones that included people because I wanted to know who they were and what their stories were. A lot of those I looked for to pair with people I knew of that were doing really cool things in Colorado Springs," said Pach.

There are 50 pairs of those photos. Some of them came from the special collections library at the Penrose Library. It's an archive that includes half a million images.

"This puts the life into the history when people are using it and interacting with it especially with Mike when he’s taking inspiration from our historic photos and brought it to today that’s why we do this," said Brett Lobello, the director of regional history and genealogy for the Pikes Peak Library District.

Now that the exhibit has been brought to life, Pach hopes people will something new in our history.

"I also hope that people see the diversity that we have here in Colorado Springs which is something I also made an attempt to focus on. I hope that people just see a great vibrant community that has a great future," said Pach.

The Exhibit opens Thursday night at 5:30 at Library 21C off of Chapel Hills Drive. It will be open through August 31st. Monday through Thursday it will be open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.