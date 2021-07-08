Colorado Springs District 11 summer food program sees smaller turnout

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs District 11 is providing free meals to any family in need over summer break. They held the same program over the course of the school year but said they've seen a much smaller turnout over summer.

During the school year, they usually provide meals to around 4,000 people per day. That number has dwindled to 1,000 in the week following the Fourth of July holiday. Officials do not believe the reduced turnout means there is a reduced need for food in the community.

“We operate under about a 57% free, reduced rate for the district, which equates to about 14,000 students," said Kent Wehri, with Food and Nutrition Service at District 11. "Summer can be a time where it is a little more difficult for students, with some parents back at work now. Running these programs is still very critical for the health and well-being of our community."

Anyone in the Colorado Springs community in need of food ages 1 to 18 can utilize D-11's summer food service program. Most sites are open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You’ll be provided with lunch and breakfast for the next day. If you come on a Friday, you will get breakfast and lunch for both Saturday and Sunday.

All meals provided meet nutritional guidelines for schools set forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Find a distribution site near you here.