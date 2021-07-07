Pueblo Police Officer solves disturbance through a dance contest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Police Officer solved a disturbance report through dance.

During the early morning of July 1, Officer Javier Baca received reports of a man causing problems in the parking lot at a downtown convenience store. Once there, the man told Baca he didn't want to leave and began dancing. Sgt. Greg Bowen arrived shortly after Baca and came up with a solution.

Pueblo Police Department

Bowen told the man, "Look, if I beat you in a dance contest, will you leave?"

The man agreed and both he and Bowen proceeded to dance. Once the dance battle was over, the man decided to take his business and dance moves somewhere else.

According to PPD, this might not have been a fair battle. Bowen had competed with his wife and represented the Pueblo Police Department in the Dancing With the Pueblo Starz 2018 competition.

Pueblo Police Department

Watch the video of the dance-off above.