I-25 closures continue during demolition of County Line Road bridge near Monument

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second night, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will work on demolishing the County Line Road bridge.

The overpass is located at I-25 and County Line Road. According to CDOT, this is one of the last major phases of the I-25 Gap Project.

Below is the road closure schedule:

Wednesday, July 7 :

Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 8

Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to noon Thursday, July 8

Thursday, July 8:

Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Friday, July 9:

Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Drivers are asked to refer to the map below for detours:

CDOT

Additionally, due to ongoing overpass construction, left turns are restricted for vehicles over 35 feet at I-25 and County Line Road.