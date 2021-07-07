I-25 closures continue during demolition of County Line Road bridge near Monument
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second night, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will work on demolishing the County Line Road bridge.
The overpass is located at I-25 and County Line Road. According to CDOT, this is one of the last major phases of the I-25 Gap Project.
Below is the road closure schedule:
Wednesday, July 7:
- Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 8
- Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to noon Thursday, July 8
Thursday, July 8:
- Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Friday, July 9:
- Northbound I-25 closed – 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Southbound I-25 closed – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Drivers are asked to refer to the map below for detours:
Additionally, due to ongoing overpass construction, left turns are restricted for vehicles over 35 feet at I-25 and County Line Road.
