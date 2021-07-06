Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at SW Portland apartment complex

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 32-year-old man was arrested following a shooting at a southwest Portland apartment complex in which nearly 30 rounds were fired at people, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of June 29 at the Stephens Creek Crossing Apartments, located in the 6700 block of Southwest 26th Way. Police said nearly 30 rounds were fired during the shooting, and occupied apartments were hit. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police said the suspect, Luke James Stolarzyk, was injured when witnesses disarmed and detained him until officers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital. After processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, police said officers cited Stolarzyk at the hospital for multiple counts of unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm in the city.

The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team followed up on the investigation the same day and developed more detail information, according to police. Based on their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for attempted murder and related charges.

On Monday, officers arrested Stolarzyk when he was released from the hospital. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted assault, and 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

