Numerous mudslides along Highway 285 close Poncha Pass
PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Numerous mudslides have reportedly closed Highway 285, two miles north of Poncha Pass.
At 10:16 p.m., Colorado State Patrol announced Poncha Pass was closed after numerous mudslides had disabled vehicles along the road.
CSP says there is a possible semi stuck in the mudslide. Tow trucks and CDOT crews are actively working on clearing debris.
Mud slide on Highway 285 two miles north of Poncha Pass + debris on Poncha Pass. Expect delays.— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021
According to CSP, there were at least three mudslides that happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
At 10:39 p.m., CSP announced Poncha Pass will remain closed through the night.
No word on any injuries.
