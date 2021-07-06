Numerous mudslides along Highway 285 close Poncha Pass

News

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Numerous mudslides have reportedly closed Highway 285, two miles north of Poncha Pass.

At 10:16 p.m., Colorado State Patrol announced Poncha Pass was closed after numerous mudslides had disabled vehicles along the road.

CSP says there is a possible semi stuck in the mudslide. Tow trucks and CDOT crews are actively working on clearing debris.

Mud slide on Highway 285 two miles north of Poncha Pass + debris on Poncha Pass. Expect delays. — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021

According to CSP, there were at least three mudslides that happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

At 10:39 p.m., CSP announced Poncha Pass will remain closed through the night.

No word on any injuries.