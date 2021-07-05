Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region sees influx of pets after holiday weekend

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be busy on Monday as the organization says July 5th tends to be one of its biggest days of the year.

The Humane Society says with new people at your house, your pets may find a way to slip out, and the Fourth of July comes with an added problem.

"With the fireworks going off, if your pets do tend to slip outside, those loud noises can make them bolt. If you do have outside pets, once again, they can get scared, get through those fences, get out of your yard," said Gretchen Pressley with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

If you find yourself in this situation there are a few things you can do: head to the Humane Society's website and fill out a lost report, make flyers in your neighborhood, and post on social media.

"We also recommend coming to HSPPR to look for your pet yourself. We're trying really hard to reunite pets and look through those lost reports, but you do know your pet best. You might recognize them even if we didn’t from your description," said Pressley.

While it may be a stressful situation, the Humane Society says most pets are reunited in the first few days.

"Don’t give up hope. We have had animals that are reunited after a couple of weeks, a couple of months; don’t give up hope. Just do everything you can right off the bat to get their information out there because as soon as people know about your missing pet, the sooner they can get them back to you," said Pressley.

If you do find a stray pet, the Humane Society says you should check their collar and can either bring them back to the owner yourself or take them to the Humane Society.

They also recommend you file a found report on their website.