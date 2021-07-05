Crash blocks road at Janitell and Circle Drive

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving several cars blocked an area near Janitell Road and Circle Drive in south Colorado Springs Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in the intersection at Janitell and Circle. Colorado Springs Police reported that the crash blocked the road in both directions, but it was reopened by about 11 a.m.

Information about injuries wasn't provided. We'll update this article when more information is available.