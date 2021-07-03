UPDATE: Highway 24 reopen after rock slide near Manitou Cliff Dwellings

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- UPDATE: All westbound lanes are reopen.

Original: A rock slide on Highway 24 just west of the cliff dwellings is causing lane closures and major traffic delays. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 1:30pm.

All eastbound lanes remain open. All but one westbound lane is closed. Traffic is being turned around and diverted to the eastbound lanes. Drivers are also being diverted on to Manitou Avenue.

Garden of the Gods and the Old Colorado City area are also seeing major backups as drivers use the area as a detour. Other potential detours are El Paso Boulevard and N. 31st Street.

CSP says heavy equipment is bring brought in to remove the rocks, some of which did hit cars.

The Colorado Department of Transportation gave no estimated end time of clean-up or reopening.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the rockslide. We will continue to update this article .