Pueblo County High JROTC Color Guard presenting colors to kick off MLB All-Star Game Week

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County High School JROTC Color Guard will be presenting colors at the kick-off for the MLB All-Star Game festivities.

Retired First Sergeant Paul N. Mahoney reached out to Colorado school districts asking for a high school Color Guard to present the colors at the Opening Ceremonies for MLB's 2021 PLAY BALL PARK, which is the beginning of All-Star Week.

PCHS JROTC stepped up and will be presenting the colors on July 9 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Pueblo County School District 70

Pueblo County High School Principal Brian J. Dilka announced their participation Thursday, congratulating the students, Sgt. Major Lewis, and Chief Oyola-Cosma.

The 91st MLB All-Game happens July 13 at Coors Field.

For more information on PLAY BALL PARK July 9, click here.

For more information on all the All-Star Game festivities, click here.