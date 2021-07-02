Person fined for illegally keeping a fawn in Colorado Springs home

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife fined someone in Colorado Springs after they tried keeping a fawn as a pet.

The person took the fawn from the wild, fed it, and began raising it as a pet.

CPW says they retrieved the fawn, which is now an orphan, and are sending it to a rehabilitation center. They're asking Coloradans to remember it's important to leave young wildlife alone.

If you see a fawn alone, leave it be. Often its doe is off feeding and will return. If you believe it has truly been orphaned, please call @COParksWildlife so our experts can assess the situation and decide what to do. This fawn was sent to rehab.😰 https://t.co/eXggtTXTG2 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/tWQKrbalUb — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 2, 2021

According to CPW, fawns are often left alone while the doe is off feeding and will return to its young. If you believe a fawn is truly orphaned, you're asked to call CPW and not take matters into your own hands.

