Person fined for illegally keeping a fawn in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife fined someone in Colorado Springs after they tried keeping a fawn as a pet.

The person took the fawn from the wild, fed it, and began raising it as a pet.

CPW says they retrieved the fawn, which is now an orphan, and are sending it to a rehabilitation center. They're asking Coloradans to remember it's important to leave young wildlife alone.

According to CPW, fawns are often left alone while the doe is off feeding and will return to its young. If you believe a fawn is truly orphaned, you're asked to call CPW and not take matters into your own hands.

