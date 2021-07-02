Firework shows around Southern Colorado this 4th of July

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- There are a number of ways to safely celebrate the Fourth of July this year through professional firework shows.

Below are firework shows around Southern Colorado:

Symphony on Your Porch

The event is back for a second time, allowing El Paso County residents to enjoy firework shows from the comfort of their front porch. Organized by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, the event includes music performed by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and firework displays across El Paso County.

The following locations will presenting firework displays, weather-permitting, without public access:

The Broadmoor

Cherokee Ridge Golf Course

The Club at Flying Horse Ranch

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

Fort Carson - July 2

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Patty Jewett Golf Course

People can tune into the following radio stations to hear the music to go along with the firework shows:

Residents can tune into the following on July 4th to get the full experience:

Sunny 106.3 FM

Y96.9 FM

KCME 88.7 FM

92.9 Peak FM

AM 740 KVOR

For more information, click here.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks hosting Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Weidner Field

On Sunday, the Switchbacks are hosting a fireworks show following their game with the Real Monarchs SLC at Weidner Field.

Gates open for the game at 4 p.m., and the kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. The game is presented by Phil Long Dealerships. For more information and tickets, click here.

Rollin on the Riverwalk

In Pueblo, people can enjoy a free fireworks show at downtown at the Pueblo Riverwalk. The firework show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m., weather-permitting.

Guests are invited to use lawn chairs and blankets to watch the fireworks, which will be set off the roof of the Main St. parking garage.

For more information, click here.