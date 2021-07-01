The French Kitchen offers new ways to kick up Fourth of July recipes

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The French Kitchen is all about bringing people together over food and teaching them things they can do in their own homes. On Thursday, KRDO got in the kitchen with Chef Janon Bourgeois to spice up the ordinary Fourth of July menu items.

Chef Janon recommends using 80/20 ground beef for your burgers and not season them until they're cooking.

"With the burger sticking with the 80/20, the fat content in it is really going to give you moisture and balance and flavor that what you want in a burger," said Bourgeois.

Other additions to the burger were a toasted bun, homemade aioli, tomatoes, and French gherkins.

Instead of making your traditional coleslaw, we made a carrot ribbon salad. The ingredients include carrots, green onion, gold raisins, and a homemade vinaigrette.

The French Kitchen is a 4-in-1 Culinary Center comprised of a bakery, cooking classes, café, and market. If you want to learn more about their cooking classes you can visit their Facebook or website.