News
By
today at 5:34 PM
Published 5:41 PM

Crews respond to attic fire in Northeast Colorado Springs

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a housefire Thursday afternoon.

At 4:36 p.m., crews arrived at 2930 Del Rey with a fire located in the attic of the home.

By 4:46 p.m., CSFD reported the fire was contained to the fire. Crews remained on scene looking for hotspots.

Colorado Springs / Local News

KRDO News

