Crews respond to attic fire in Northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a housefire Thursday afternoon.

At 4:36 p.m., crews arrived at 2930 Del Rey with a fire located in the attic of the home.

Fire now out on Del Rey. Fire contained to the attic. Crews will remain on scene looking for hotspots pic.twitter.com/0ZUJX28afG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 1, 2021

By 4:46 p.m., CSFD reported the fire was contained to the fire. Crews remained on scene looking for hotspots.