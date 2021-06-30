Mountain Metro to offer free rides this summer to anyone under 18

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metro announced plans to allow anyone under the age of 18 to ride for free this summer.

Beginning July 1 through the end of August, 18-and-under riders will be able to travel for free for fixed-route city buses. Riders can show a school or state-issued identification card as proof of age.

Officials say they hope it will encourage kids to enjoy summer activities throughout the region without worrying about transportation.

“There are so many wonderful amenities in our city, but they’re not all in walking distance from one another,” said Josh Gainey, Hillside Community Center director. “This is such a great incentive from Mountain Metro to connect youth to services and activities citywide during the summer months.”

Mountain Metro says this is a way to contribute to the recovery of the local community and economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, all riders, with certain exceptions, are required to wear masks while using Mountain Metro's services.

