Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division kicks off Ivy Week

FORT CARSON, Colo., (KRDO) - In honor of Fort Carson's history, the 4th Infantry Division is hosting its annual Ivy Week, a weeklong event that brings soldiers from all units together to compete in team and individual sports.

This is their first competition back after taking a year off due to COVID-19. This year the 4th Infantry Division will focus on several key themes which include: operation people first, winning matters, legacy, and lethality.

The competition began with a division run at 6:30 a.m. on June 28, a pistol competition on June 29, followed by a sniper competition on June 30, and it'll end with Freedom Fest on July 2.