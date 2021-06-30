‘Drug deal gone bad’ led to murder of Colorado Springs mother

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents reveal what happened the night a Colorado Springs mother of three was murdered.

According to one of the witnesses interviewed by Colorado Springs Police in the arrest affidavit, a "drug deal gone bad" led to the May 2020 killing of 36-year-old Samantha Morgan.

On May 29th, 2020, Morgan and multiple other people were hanging out in their cars at The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes. According to the document, some of the people involved claimed they were trying to sell pills. They claimed someone sold the pills for $900 and received counterfeit money.

The affidavit goes on to say that the person who supplied the drugs called her boyfriend. The boyfriend showed up at the apartment complex and briefly spoke with his girlfriend. A witness says the man, later identified as 25-year-old Billy Joe Torrez Jr., began demanding money from people inside the car, including Morgan, but then walked away.

According to the affidavit, roughly ten minutes later Torrez allegedly walked back up to the vehicle and shot Morgan three times.

The driver of the vehicle took her to a local hospital around 1:10 a.m., she later died from her injuries.

On June 1, 2021, CSPD announced they had identified Torrez as the suspect in the shooting on March 17 and had gotten an arrest warrant out on him.

Torrez has yet to be found, CSPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.