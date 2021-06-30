All lanes of Highway 50 between Swallows Rd. and McCulloch Blvd. shut down

News

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Part of Highway 50 is completely shutdown in Pueblo West.

According to CDOT, all lanes of Highway 50 between Swallows Rd. and McCulloch Blvd. were shut down Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m.

US 50 EB: Road closed between Swallows Rd and McCulloch Blvd. All lanes blocked. Expect delays in area. Use alternate route https://t.co/ULMqPezK5L — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 30, 2021

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No word on what caused the closure at this time, this story will be updated as more information comes in. KRDO has a crew on the way to the scene.