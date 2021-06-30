Skip to Content
All lanes of Highway 50 between Swallows Rd. and McCulloch Blvd. shut down

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Part of Highway 50 is completely shutdown in Pueblo West.

According to CDOT, all lanes of Highway 50 between Swallows Rd. and McCulloch Blvd. were shut down Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No word on what caused the closure at this time, this story will be updated as more information comes in. KRDO has a crew on the way to the scene.

