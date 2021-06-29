CDOT launches “Reasons to Buckle Up” campaign

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching their "Reasons to Buckle Up" campaign -- and initiative aimed at drivers to remember why it's important to always wear a seatbelt.

"We're hoping, for the 10 to 15 percent of people who don't buckle up in Colorado, that one of those reasons will resonate with them," says CDOT's communications manager, Sam Cole.

According to CDOT, half of crashes in Colorado end in a fatality because someone was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Last year, 203 people who were not buckled died in motor vehicle collisions in Colorado," explains Cole.

"That's about one death every other day because someone was not buckled up. And it's all so preventable. It's the easiest thing you can do."

This week, CDOT will be posting "reasons to buckle up" on social media, signs, and even stenciled sidewalk art. Some reasons provided by CDOT to wear a seatbelt include:

You scored Red Rocks tickets.

Baseball is back.

That vacation is so close.

You *just* got the vaccine.

But, of course, there are serious reasons, too. Statistics provided by CDOT include:

Each year, hundreds of unbuckled injuries and fatalities occur on Colorado roads. With an average 120,000 crashes each year, there is a 1 in 33 chance that you will be in a car crash.

Colorado seat belt use is relatively stagnant over the past three years, and at 86.3 % continues to lag behind the national average of 90%. This is a decrease from 88.3% in 2019.

In 2020, 203 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of the 365 total passenger vehicle deaths.

In 2020, four of the six counties with the lowest seat belt use in Colorado were rural.

Regular seat best use reduces the chance of injury in a crash by 50%.

The "Reasons to Buckle Up" campaign will last for several weeks.