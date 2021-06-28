Crews battling three large wildfires across Western Colorado

News

WESTERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Firefighting crews continue to battle wildfires across the western side of the state.

In Routt County, the Muddy Slide fire has grown to 4,093 acres. As of Monday evening, there was no estimate on containment.

The US Forest Service says they expect the Muddy Slide fire to last a while. Officials say it's burning in a steep, inaccessible area with beetle-killed trees serving as fuel.

At this time, Routt and Eagle Counties are the only two in the state under Level Two fire restrictions.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team created a progression map to show the growth of the wildfire since it began, which was June 21.

Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team

South of the Muddy Slide fire, crews are battling the Sylvan fire in the White River National Forest. According to the latest update Monday at 6:08 p.m., the fire is 3,775 acres and is 27% contained.

Sunday night, the area got about a quarter of an inch of rain. While that helped calm down the flames, rain can make the firefighters' work conditions more slippery, and there's always a threat of lightning.

On the far western edge of the state is the Oil Springs fire. As of Monday morning, the fire has reached 12,613 acres and is 18% contained.

According to officials, the Oil Springs fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, June 18. So far, the wildfire hasn't caused any evacuations.