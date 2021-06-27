Dozens of storage units damaged from fire in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says more than 50 storage units have been damaged from a fire this morning.

It happened at the Secure-Care Storage Facility in Colorado Springs off South Academy Boulevard near Airport road at 11:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and saw multiple units on fire. After knocking down the flames, fire officials say between 50 and 80 units were damaged from smoke or fire. They say the fire started in one of the units by a man who was using a grinder for work in his unit. The sparks from the grinder ignited fireworks that were also inside.

The man who has not been identified was charged with 4th degree arson.