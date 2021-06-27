Complete coverage of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

News

The conditions for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb were not ideal at the summit, and there were no records to be broken, but the drivers didn't mind a good obstacle, and it definitely was a challenge, "I found it very slick. We got a lot of oversteer on that run that I hadn't experienced in practice. I couldn't even see coming up on this last straight away," says Paul Dallenbach, Open Wheel Division. Robin Shute won this thing in the 2019, skipped last season, then came right back and won the thing again this year, "That was insane! It's been two years out of a race car, and two years out of this. I jumped in it for the first time on Sunday. To build up, and drive something this fast on a mountain like this is just blowing my mind again. It's brilliant," says Robin Shute, the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Andy Kingsley spent four and half years building this car, waiting for this moment, and even though things didn't go according to plan, he says it was still a great moment, "I was actually kind of happy that we ended the whole race with everybody here at 16 mile, so then that way we could all race on the same pace," Andy Kingsley, from Buena Vista. There were still plenty of fans who braved the cold and having them back was special for the local guys, "It's very special, right? The history that this race holds… To keep this going, and not let any thing slow us down, the spectators are back, let's keep going. The one-hundredth running is next year. We're back full charge. It's really special to be a part of it," says Dan Novembre, Open Wheel Division.