COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fire broke out on Sunday at an apartment on the 4000 block of Montebello. Colorado Springs Fire officials say one apartment caught fire and 12 other units have been effected by smoke.

Two ladder rescues were performed after residents were unable to use the stairs. Officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.