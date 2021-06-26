One woman dead, Colorado Springs police investigating homicide

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman has been found dead, after reports of a shooting in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the shooting Saturday morning at 6 a.m. at the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

CSPD says that detectives from CSPD's Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The Coroner's Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination. The death is being investigated as a homicide and is an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.